Man Utd Win League Cup To End Six-Year Trophy Drought

Manchester United clinched their first major trophy for six years with a ruthless 2-0 win against Newcastle in the League Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

Erik ten Hag’s side took control by half-time thanks to Casemiro’s header and a Sven Botman own goal and held firm despite Newcastle’s second-half pressure.

United’s first silverware since 2017, when they won the League Cup and the Europa League in the Jose Mourinho era, was just reward for a mature display that underlined the impressive work done by Dutchman Ten Hag since he arrived from Ajax last year.

The celebrations that accompanied United’s sixth League Cup triumph could be the first of many trophy parades on the evidence of Ten Hag’s transformative first season.

“You have to win the first one and that is what we did today,” Ten Hag said.

“We can get a lot of inspiration from this and more confidence that we can do it.

“We are still at the start of restoring Manchester United to where we belong — winning trophies.”

United remain challengers on three other fronts, sitting third in the Premier League and with an FA Cup fifth round tie against West Ham on Wednesday followed by a Europa League last 16 tie against Real Betis in March.

After 10 years in the wilderness since Alex Ferguson retired having led them to their last Premier League title in 2013, United are finally emerging from one of the darkest period in the club’s illustrious history.

United finished a dismal sixth in the Premier League last season, but Ten Hag has swiftly masterminded their return to relevance.

It was fitting that Ten Hag’s maiden trophy success with United came after he met Ferguson for dinner recently and with the Scot watching from the Wembley stands.

Ending United’s longest trophy drought for 40 years is no guarantee of future success, but the steely Ten Hag appears capable of thriving in the unrelenting Old Trafford spotlight.

United co-chairman Avram Glazer, attending his first game since the November announcement that his family are considering offers for the club, might reconsider selling up after viewing what could be the start of a golden era.

Despite failing to win their first major trophy since the 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup, Newcastle can also expect to feature in more showpiece occasions soon.

