UPDATED: Obi Wins In Ikeja, Tinubu Sweeps Six LGs In Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commissioner has begun the collation of results for the February 25 presidential election in Lagos State.
INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje opened the floor at the state collation centre in the Yaba area of the state on Sunday.
The results for the local governments (LGs) announced include — Lagos Mainland, Ikorodu, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos Island, Badagry and Ikeja.
See results:
- Lagos Mainland LG
APC – 20,030
PDP – 3,002
LP – 18,698
NNPP – 257
Total valid votes: 43,095
Total number of rejected votes: 2,204
Total number of votes cast: 45,299
2. Epe LG
APC – 19,867
LP – 3,497
NNPP – 76
PDP – 5221
Total valid votes: 29,222
Total number of rejected votes: 1,356
Total number of votes cast: 30,578
3. Lagos Island LG
APC – 27,760
LP – 3,058
NNPP – 79
PDP – 2521
Total valid votes – 33,886
Total number of rejected votes – 1,052
Total votes cast – 34,934
4. Ibeju-Lekki LG
APC – 14,685
LP – 10,410
NNPP – 104
PDP – 2,329
5. Ikorodu LG
APC – 50,353
LP – 28,951
NNPP – 400
PDP – 4,508
6. Ikeja LG
APC – 21,276
LP – 30,004
NNPP – 337
PDP – 2,280
7. Badagry
APC – 31,908
LP – 10,956
NNPP – 153
PDP – 6,024
Of the 87, 209,007 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected nationwide for the election, 6,214,970 PVCs were collected in Lagos. This is closely followed by Kano with 5,594,193, and Kaduna with 4,164, 473.
Lagos is the base of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who was governor of the state from 1999 to 2007.
Other presidential candidates in the race include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).
More to follow…