UPDATED: Obi Wins In Ikeja, Tinubu Sweeps Six LGs In Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commissioner has begun the collation of results for the February 25 presidential election in Lagos State.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje opened the floor at the state collation centre in the Yaba area of the state on Sunday.

The results for the local governments (LGs) announced include — Lagos Mainland, Ikorodu, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos Island, Badagry and Ikeja.

See results:

Lagos Mainland LG

APC – 20,030

PDP – 3,002

LP – 18,698

NNPP – 257

Total valid votes: 43,095

Total number of rejected votes: 2,204

Total number of votes cast: 45,299

2. Epe LG

APC – 19,867

LP – 3,497

NNPP – 76

PDP – 5221

Total valid votes: 29,222

Total number of rejected votes: 1,356

Total number of votes cast: 30,578

3. Lagos Island LG

APC – 27,760

LP – 3,058

NNPP – 79

PDP – 2521

Total valid votes – 33,886

Total number of rejected votes – 1,052

Total votes cast – 34,934

4. Ibeju-Lekki LG

APC – 14,685

LP – 10,410

NNPP – 104

PDP – 2,329

5. Ikorodu LG

APC – 50,353

LP – 28,951

NNPP – 400

PDP – 4,508

6. Ikeja LG

APC – 21,276

LP – 30,004

NNPP – 337

PDP – 2,280

7. Badagry

APC – 31,908

LP – 10,956

NNPP – 153

PDP – 6,024

Of the 87, 209,007 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected nationwide for the election, 6,214,970 PVCs were collected in Lagos. This is closely followed by Kano with 5,594,193, and Kaduna with 4,164, 473.

Lagos is the base of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who was governor of the state from 1999 to 2007.

Other presidential candidates in the race include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

More to follow…