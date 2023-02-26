Plateau Voters Hold INEC Officials Hostage Overnight Over Faulty BVAS

Some voters at Polling Unit 084 in Rushari Rhakubu in the Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau State on Saturday night held officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) hostage over faulty Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

Polling officials were held hostage until Sunday morning and let go with the intervention of the Electoral Officer of Jos North, Fred Ogboji who came in the company of a Registration Area Technical officer to attend to the malfunctioning BVAS.

The presidential and National Assembly elections were suspended at the polling unit on Saturday night when voting could not continue due to hitches with the BVAS but voters refused to allow the officials to leave the polling unit until the issue was resolved.

Addressing the voters, Ogboji urged them to remain peaceful and not take laws into their hands. He also said the resident electoral commissioner in the state has directed that voting continue in the area.