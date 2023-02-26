Zulum Announces N1bn Emergency Relief For ‘Monday Market’ Fire Victims

Following a major fire outbreak which has largely raised down the Maiduguri Monday Market, Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum has in a quick statewide broadcast, announced an emergency relief of one billion naira to provide urgent support to victims, pending assessment of the incident.

The governor’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, in a statement said Zulum made a broadcast soon after he had visited the scene of the incident and had mobilized armed forces to secure the area to prevent breakdown of law and order.

Below are Zulum’s words which he made in Kanuri and Hausa languages: