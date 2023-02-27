2023 Elections: El-Rufai Warns Against Election Result Protest

The Kaduna State Government has warned against any form of protests over the Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections results in the state.

According to a statement, the government reminded residents that the announcement of result remains the exclusive preserve of the Independent National Electoral Commission, noting that declaring unofficial result has its implications.

“As the collation of election results progresses, the Kaduna State Government hereby reminds citizens that protests of any sort remain strictly prohibited across the State.

“The State Government has noted with satisfaction the largely peaceful conduct of elections across the state, and commends residents for exercising their franchise in an orderly manner.

“Citizens must therefore avoid street protests over election results – or of any other kind – in order to preserve the atmosphere of calm so far experienced. Actions which may disrupt public peace will be handled decisively by security agencies.

“It must be stressed that the announcement of election results is the exclusive duty of the Independent National Electoral Commission. Individuals and groups involved in unofficial publication of results should be aware that they constitute serious threats to public peace and order.

“Individuals or groups who may have queries over officially announced results are strongly urged to utilize the legal instruments provided by the Electoral Act,” the statement read.

It further noted that Governor Nasir El-Rufai continues to monitor closely the security situation in relation to the conduct of the elections, alongside security agencies in the State.