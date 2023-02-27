2023 Elections: I Did Not Disrupt Elections In Rivers State – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike has denied allegations that he moved around to intimidate and cause disruption during the Presidential and National Assembly elections on Saturday.

In a statement by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Chris Finebone, Wike said the accusation is derived only from the wicked imagination of failed evil doers.

The communique clarified that “Gov. Wike does not have a single soldier in his formal and informal entourage at any time, more so, during election time”.

It further explained that after Gov. Wike and his wife managed to cast their votes in Saturday’s election, they quietly returned to their home and never stepped out for the rest of the day.

According to the statement, the accusation is peddled by the same persons who in 2016 during the rerun election in Rivers State, doctored audio and visual clips to incriminate the Governor.

“Of particular mention is a doctored audio clip that was concocted by Saharareporters during the 2016 re-run election in Rivers State in which they purported same to be a discussion between the governor and Hon. Dum Dekor,” the statement partly read.

It also stated that the audio which was duly discredited by the government, is hurriedly dung up this election period “to throw dirt at the governor”

The governor said it is, therefore, surprising that the same individuals who, for reasons best known to them, decided to lie against him, have gone ahead to raise false accusations suggesting that he moved about with soldiers intimidating people and influencing voting and collation of votes.

Wike urged the public to disregard the concocted video and audio clips, voice notes and other forms of multimedia contraptions to tarnish his image.