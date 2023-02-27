2023 Elections: Jarigbe Defeats Ayade, Retains Cross River North

Incumbent Senator representing Cross River North, Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe has defeated Governor Ben Ayade to retain his seat.

Agom-Jarigbe who ran on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 76,145 votes against 56,595 votes garnered by Ayade who under the aegis of the All progressives Congress (APC).

The returning officer, Dr Emmanuel Emanghe, who spoke on behalf of the Independent National Electoral Commission announced the result of the polls around 3:05 am on Monday.

Agom-Jarigbe, a two-time member of the House of Representatives, was elected into the Senate through a bye-election in September 2021 following the death of Dr Rose Okoh.

Similarly, Ayade who is serving out his two-term as governor of the state sought to replace Agom-Jarigbe, a bid which has now been lost.