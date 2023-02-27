2023 Elections: Ningi Declared Winner In Bauchi Central Senatorial District

Senator Abdul Ningi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared the winner of the Bauchi Central Senatorial District election.

Ningi polled 104,878 votes to defeat his close opponent Uba Nana of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got 84,621 votes.

The result was declared by the returning officer, Professor Ibrahim Danjuma, in Darazo Collation and Declaration Centre in Darazo Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Meanwhile, Senator Isah Hamma of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) who came third in the race polled 17,995.