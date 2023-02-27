2023 Elections: LP, PDP Ask INEC To Suspend Collation Of Results

The Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party have asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to suspend the ongoing collation of results for Saturday’s presidential election.

The leadership of both parties issued the advice to the electoral body in separate media briefings in Abuja on Monday.

The Director General of the LP presidential campaign council, Akin Osuntokun, said INEC and President Muhammadu Buhari have failed to deliver on their promise of free and fair elections.

READ ALSO: LP Chairman Claims INEC Officials Manipulating, Manufacturing Results

The LP campaign DG said the party has received reports of electoral malpractices across the country and accuses INEC of not sticking to its guidelines.

Osuntokun urged INEC to carry out a comprehensive review of the exercise before deciding on whether or not to continue collation.

In addition, the PDP Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologuagba, accused INEC of rigging the elections in favour of the ruling All Progressives Party (APC).

The PDP also accused the electoral umpire of violation of the electoral act by failing to transmit the results to the INEC server.

The party said the integrity of the exercise had been compromised.

The PDP alleged that INEC deliberately delayed the commencement of collation and rejected the ongoing collation process.

The Labour Party had in an earlier briefing on Sunday cried foul play citing manipulation and manufacturing of results by INEC officials in states across the country particularly Lagos, Edo, Rivers and Imo.

Decrying the violence meted out on Labour Party supporters during the elections on Saturday, the party’s national chairman, Julius Abure, called on INEC to cancel the presidential results as they describe as manufactured in parts of the country notably Rivers State.