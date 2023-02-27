2023 Elections: LP’s Okolie Retires Reps Minority Leader Elumelu

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost his bid to return to the National Assembly.

He was defeated by the candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Ngozi Okolie in the election conducted for the Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Constituency of Delta on Saturday.

READ ALSO: 2023 Elections: APC’s Nwaebonyi Retires Ex-Gov Sam Egwu From Senate

According to the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission Returning Officer for the constituency, Prof Kenneth Abaraibe, the LP candidate scored 53, 879 votes as against 33, 466 secured by Elumelu.

The result was announced at the INEC Collation Centre in the Oshimili South Local Government Secretariat, Asaba.