Mr Ned Nwoko has been declared winner of the 2023 Delta North senatorial election.

Returning officer for the senatorial election, Dr. Mrs Josephine Anene-Okeakwa declared him winner today.

Mr Nwoko of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) scored 92,514 votes, to defeat Ken Kanma of Labour Party (LP), who polled 86,121 votes.

Details shortly.