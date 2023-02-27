2023 Elections: Obi Leads In Three Area Councils In Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is currently leading in three Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Results from five councils show that Obi led all other candidates in three including; Bwari, Kuje, and Gwagwalada.

He, however, came in third place in Kwali and Abaji.

Details of the results are below.

Bwari

APC 13156

PDP 10385

LP 67198

REGISTERED VOTERS 279793

ACCREDITED VOTERS

960444

KUJE

APC 10648

PDP 10028

LP 14257

REGISTERED VOTERS 45123

ACCREDITED VOTERS 37269

KWALI

APC 11242

PDP 9054

LP 7302

REGISTERED VOTERS 91196

ACCREDITED VOTERS 29273

GWAGWALADA

APC 15890

PDP 10981

LP 19694

REGISTERED VOTERS 186794

ACCREDITED VOTERS 53310

ABAJI

APC 10370

PDP 6888

LP 2874

REGISTERED VOTERS 67401

ACCREDITED VOTERS 21305

As at the time of filing this report, there was a recess, even as results from the last area council (AMAC) is expected.