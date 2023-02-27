2023 Elections: Obi Leads In Three Area Councils In Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is currently leading in three Area Councils of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
Results from five councils show that Obi led all other candidates in three including; Bwari, Kuje, and Gwagwalada.
He, however, came in third place in Kwali and Abaji.
Details of the results are below.
Bwari
APC 13156
PDP 10385
LP 67198
REGISTERED VOTERS 279793
ACCREDITED VOTERS
960444
KUJE
APC 10648
PDP 10028
LP 14257
REGISTERED VOTERS 45123
ACCREDITED VOTERS 37269
KWALI
APC 11242
PDP 9054
LP 7302
REGISTERED VOTERS 91196
ACCREDITED VOTERS 29273
GWAGWALADA
APC 15890
PDP 10981
LP 19694
REGISTERED VOTERS 186794
ACCREDITED VOTERS 53310
ABAJI
APC 10370
PDP 6888
LP 2874
REGISTERED VOTERS 67401
ACCREDITED VOTERS 21305
As at the time of filing this report, there was a recess, even as results from the last area council (AMAC) is expected.