2023 Elections: Obi Trumps Tinubu, Atiku In Nasarawa

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has secured victory in Nasarawa State in the presidential election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday.
The former Anambra State governor defeated Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came second and third in the state respectively.
According to the results declared by INEC, the Labour Party flag bearer scored 191, 361, while Tinubu and Atiku scored 172,922 and 147,093, respectively.
INEC disclosed that 562, 464 voters were accredited out of the 2, 552,716 total registered voters. The total votes cast was 556,937, with 540,566 recorded as valid while 16,371 were rejected.
Total Register voters
2, 552,716
Total Accredited
562, 464.
Total votes cast – 556,937
Total votes Rejected – 16,371
Total valid votes – 540,566
A- 494
AA- 554
AAC – 117
ADC- 973
ADP- 788
APC- 172,922
APGA- 989
APM-356
APP-187
BP- 340
LP- 191, 361
NNPP-12,715
NRM-405
PDP-147,093
PRP-317
SDP-8046
YPP-249
ZLP-2660