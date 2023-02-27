2023 Elections: Obi Trumps Tinubu, Atiku In Nasarawa

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has secured victory in Nasarawa State in the presidential election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday.

The former Anambra State governor defeated Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who came second and third in the state respectively.

According to the results declared by INEC, the Labour Party flag bearer scored 191, 361, while Tinubu and Atiku scored 172,922 and 147,093, respectively.

INEC disclosed that 562, 464 voters were accredited out of the 2, 552,716 total registered voters. The total votes cast was 556,937, with 540,566 recorded as valid while 16,371 were rejected.

Total Register voters

2, 552,716

Total Accredited

562, 464.

Total votes cast – 556,937

Total votes Rejected – 16,371

Total valid votes – 540,566

A- 494

AA- 554

AAC – 117

ADC- 973

ADP- 788

APC- 172,922

APGA- 989

APM-356

APP-187

BP- 340

LP- 191, 361

NNPP-12,715

NRM-405

PDP-147,093

PRP-317

SDP-8046

YPP-249

ZLP-2660