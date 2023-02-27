2023 Elections: Six Key Things We Know Right Now

The 2023 presidential election is about the most keenly contested poll in the history of Nigeria and events from Saturday February 25th till this moment, show how important the outcome of this process is to Nigerians as a whole.

With voting ended and collation ongoing, Nigerians and indeed the world have their eyes all glued to their tv screens and mobile phones seeking for the latest information as regards this keenly contested election.

Below are six key things we know about the election so far.

1. Collation is still ongoing in the some states

Voting on Saturday spilled over into Sunday with many Nigerians ensuring that their votes count, this left room for late collations of results at many polling units and ultimately causing a delay in the time for collation of results at the state level.

The process continues and more results keep trickling in even as the people anticipate pronouncement of results.

2. Pockets of violence

The election did not go without violence as there were several reports of incidences of barbarity recorded across the country, however, it is imperative to say that most of these incidences did not stop the electorates from exercising their franchise.

3. Nine Results Officially declared

INEC has only declared the results of Nine states officially. All results from the state are supposed to be taken to Abuja where the National Collation Centre is situated and there the results are announced for Nigeria and the world to be officially informed about the election outcome.

States whose results officially announced include; Ekiti, Oyo, Kwara, Ogun, Osun, Yobe, Adamawa, Lagos and Gombe

4. Outcome from 12 states known at this time

At the moment we already know the outcome of the presidential election in at least 12 states. Nine officially announced and the other three announced at state level.

State whose outcome we know at this time include; Ekiti, Oyo, Kwara, Ogun, Osun, Yobe, Adamawa, Lagos, Enugu, Gombe, Jigawa and Katsina.

5. Who is leading by number of states?

At the time of filing this report, APC and PDP seem to have a tie with five states each. States won by the Tinubu include – Ekiti, Oyo, Kwara, Jigawa, and Ogun.

The states won by Atiku include – Osun, Katsina, Yobe, Gombe, and Adamawa.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party is coming behind with two states and they include, Lagos and Enugu.

6. IRev Issues

A major promise made by INEC was to deploy the IRev to limit human error in result collation and also to ensure that the process fair to everyone. However the system had a couple of issues in various places and this have got some parties and even some Nigerians very worried.

INEC has said that the issues are being resolved however, some party agents at the National Collation Centre have staged a work out, saying they have lost faith in the process.

The results for the FCT and 27 other states are expected in the coming hours, and a clear path to victory does not seem to have been charted for any party yet.

We are keeping our eyes on the development even as results from the National Assembly polls continue to show how dynamic the 2023 elections are.