2023 Elections: Solomon Bob Reelected In Rivers State

The member representing Abua/Odua and Ahoada East Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber, Solomon Bob has been reelected for a second four year term in office.

Bob of the Peoples’ Democratic Party emerged the winner after securing 16,060 votes to defeat his closest rival Apiah Chinedu of the All Progressives Congress who got 8,680 votes.

Declaring the winner, the Returning Officer for the Rivers West Senatorial district, Professor Gabriel Ogbonna of the University of Port Harcourt said “Bob Solomon having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared winner and is returned elected”.

In his reaction, Solomon Bob said “I am very happy for the fresh trust reposed in me and an endorsement of my modest efforts. They should expect more of what I have done right and bring whatever is due to them home”.

He also hailed the election as being free, fair and devoid of rancor.

Solomon Bob was first elected into the House of Representatives in 2019 and will be serving his second term from 2023