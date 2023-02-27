2023 Elections: Thugs Attempt To Disrupt Collation In Jos North

Emerging reports suggest that thugs have attempted to disrupt the election collation process in Jos North LGA of Plateau State.

Security operatives are said to have stood their ground, preventing the thugs from gaining access to Jos North Local Government Secretariat where collation exercise for the Presidential, Senate and House of Representatives results are taking place.

The Returning Officers and all party agents are still waiting for votes from Naraguta B which is yet to arrive when the thugs descended on the venue.

The timely intervention of a reinforced personnel of Operation Safe Haven complimented by the police personnel was able to calm down the situation even as results are still awaited.