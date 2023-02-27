2023 Elections: Tinubu Defeats Atiku, Obi In Ondo

By Ignatius Igwe
Updated February 27, 2023
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has defeated his main rival, Atiku Abubakar of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election in Ondo State.

Having polled 361,944 votes against Atiku’s 115,467 votes, Tinubu led his main challenger with a vote margin of 246,477.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third with a total of 47,350 votes.

According to the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu cleared all the 18 council areas of the state.

The State’s Returning Officer and the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Prof Abayomi Fashina, announced the results in Akure, the Ondo state capital, last night.

See below the Presidential election results across the 18 council areas of Ondo:

  1. ESE ODO

APC- 11160

LP -1706

NNPP -28

PDP- 8200

 

  1.  ILAJE

APC- 9173

LP -1143

NNPP- 17

PDP- 6780

 

  1. AKURE SOUTH

APC- 45694

LP -13950

PDP- 9047

 

  1. ODIGBO

APC- 27521

LP -3507

NNPP- 243

PDP- 7786

 

  1. OKITIPUPA

APC- 26114

LP -1826

PDP- 12025

 

  1. AKURE NORTH

APC- 14,261

LP -2,945

PDP- 4,633

 

  1. ONDO EAST

APC- 8,390

LP -2,004,

NNPP -55

PDP-3,912

 

  1. IFEDORE

APC- 15,055

LP -957,

NNPP- 14

PDP- 5,360

 

  1. AKOKO SOUTH EAST

APC- 10,765

LP -470

NNPP- 7

PDP- 3,016

 

  1. AKOKO SOUTH-WEST

APC- 28,367

LP -920,

NNPP- 28

PDP- 5,376,

 

  1. OSE

APC- 14,376

LP -2031

NNPP- 23

PDP -476

 

  1. ILE- OLUJI/OKE-IGBO LGA:

APC – 14,750

LP- 1,576

NNPP – 27

PDP- 6,129

 

 

  1. AKOKO NORTH -EAST

APC – 25, 757

LP – 1,242

NNPP – 016

PDP – 2,400

 

  1. OWO

APC- 29,480

LP- 3,200

NNPP- 52

PDP- 5,173

 

  1. IDANRE

APC- 13,061

LP- 2,262

NNPP- 24

PDP – 10,552

 

  1. AKOKO NORTH-WEST

APC – 24,613

LP – 736

NNPP- 08

PDP – 5,200

 

  1. ONDO WEST

APC – 24,053

LP – 6171

NNPP – 161

PDP – 8,534

 

  1. IRELE

APC – 17,334

LP – 704

NNPP- 06

PDP – 6,523

 

Total Votes scored by parties:

APC: 369,924

PDP: 115,463

LP: 47,350

ADP: 5,612

 

Total Accredited Voters – 571,402

Total Votes Cast – 570,017

Rejected Votes – 19,009

