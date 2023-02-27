2023 Elections: Tinubu Defeats Atiku, Obi In Ondo

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has defeated his main rival, Atiku Abubakar of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election in Ondo State.
Having polled 361,944 votes against Atiku’s 115,467 votes, Tinubu led his main challenger with a vote margin of 246,477.
Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third with a total of 47,350 votes.
According to the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu cleared all the 18 council areas of the state.
The State’s Returning Officer and the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Prof Abayomi Fashina, announced the results in Akure, the Ondo state capital, last night.
See below the Presidential election results across the 18 council areas of Ondo:
- ESE ODO
APC- 11160
LP -1706
NNPP -28
PDP- 8200
- ILAJE
APC- 9173
LP -1143
NNPP- 17
PDP- 6780
- AKURE SOUTH
APC- 45694
LP -13950
PDP- 9047
- ODIGBO
APC- 27521
LP -3507
NNPP- 243
PDP- 7786
- OKITIPUPA
APC- 26114
LP -1826
PDP- 12025
- AKURE NORTH
APC- 14,261
LP -2,945
PDP- 4,633
- ONDO EAST
APC- 8,390
LP -2,004,
NNPP -55
PDP-3,912
- IFEDORE
APC- 15,055
LP -957,
NNPP- 14
PDP- 5,360
- AKOKO SOUTH EAST
APC- 10,765
LP -470
NNPP- 7
PDP- 3,016
- AKOKO SOUTH-WEST
APC- 28,367
LP -920,
NNPP- 28
PDP- 5,376,
- OSE
APC- 14,376
LP -2031
NNPP- 23
PDP -476
- ILE- OLUJI/OKE-IGBO LGA:
APC – 14,750
LP- 1,576
NNPP – 27
PDP- 6,129
- AKOKO NORTH -EAST
APC – 25, 757
LP – 1,242
NNPP – 016
PDP – 2,400
- OWO
APC- 29,480
LP- 3,200
NNPP- 52
PDP- 5,173
- IDANRE
APC- 13,061
LP- 2,262
NNPP- 24
PDP – 10,552
- AKOKO NORTH-WEST
APC – 24,613
LP – 736
NNPP- 08
PDP – 5,200
- ONDO WEST
APC – 24,053
LP – 6171
NNPP – 161
PDP – 8,534
- IRELE
APC – 17,334
LP – 704
NNPP- 06
PDP – 6,523
Total Votes scored by parties:
APC: 369,924
PDP: 115,463
LP: 47,350
ADP: 5,612
Total Accredited Voters – 571,402
Total Votes Cast – 570,017
Rejected Votes – 19,009