2023 Elections: Tinubu Defeats Atiku, Obi In Ondo

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has defeated his main rival, Atiku Abubakar of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election in Ondo State.

Having polled 361,944 votes against Atiku’s 115,467 votes, Tinubu led his main challenger with a vote margin of 246,477.

Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third with a total of 47,350 votes.

According to the results released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu cleared all the 18 council areas of the state.

The State’s Returning Officer and the Vice Chancellor, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Prof Abayomi Fashina, announced the results in Akure, the Ondo state capital, last night.

See below the Presidential election results across the 18 council areas of Ondo:

ESE ODO

APC- 11160

LP -1706

NNPP -28

PDP- 8200

ILAJE

APC- 9173

LP -1143

NNPP- 17

PDP- 6780

AKURE SOUTH

APC- 45694

LP -13950

PDP- 9047

ODIGBO

APC- 27521

LP -3507

NNPP- 243

PDP- 7786

OKITIPUPA

APC- 26114

LP -1826

PDP- 12025

AKURE NORTH

APC- 14,261

LP -2,945

PDP- 4,633

ONDO EAST

APC- 8,390

LP -2,004,

NNPP -55

PDP-3,912

IFEDORE

APC- 15,055

LP -957,

NNPP- 14

PDP- 5,360

AKOKO SOUTH EAST

APC- 10,765

LP -470

NNPP- 7

PDP- 3,016

AKOKO SOUTH-WEST

APC- 28,367

LP -920,

NNPP- 28

PDP- 5,376,

OSE

APC- 14,376

LP -2031

NNPP- 23

PDP -476

ILE- OLUJI/OKE-IGBO LGA:

APC – 14,750

LP- 1,576

NNPP – 27

PDP- 6,129

AKOKO NORTH -EAST

APC – 25, 757

LP – 1,242

NNPP – 016

PDP – 2,400

OWO

APC- 29,480

LP- 3,200

NNPP- 52

PDP- 5,173

IDANRE

APC- 13,061

LP- 2,262

NNPP- 24

PDP – 10,552

AKOKO NORTH-WEST

APC – 24,613

LP – 736

NNPP- 08

PDP – 5,200

ONDO WEST

APC – 24,053

LP – 6171

NNPP – 161

PDP – 8,534

IRELE

APC – 17,334

LP – 704

NNPP- 06

PDP – 6,523

Total Votes scored by parties:

APC: 369,924

PDP: 115,463

LP: 47,350

ADP: 5,612

Total Accredited Voters – 571,402

Total Votes Cast – 570,017

Rejected Votes – 19,009