2023 Elections: Tinubu In Early Lead In Rivers

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu is in an early lead in Rivers State, having won 11 out of the 17 local government areas (LGAs) results announced so far by the Independent National Electoral Commission for Saturday’s presidential election.

Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi has so far won three local government areas while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also floored three LGAs.

Results for six more local governments of the 23 LGAs in Rivers have not been announced as of 4pm when this report was filed.

See list of LGAs with results:

1. AHOADA WEST LGA

APC 3443

LP 4634

PDP 2582

NNPP 11

2. TAI LGA

APC 9442

LP 485

PDP 1506

NNPP 18

3. OPOBO-NKORO LGA

APC 5701

LP 2093

PDP 1542

NNPP 06

4. ELEME LGA

APC 8,368

LP 7,529

PDP 2,391

NNPP 82

5. EMOUHA LGA

APC 9,145

LP 4,923

PDP 5,242

NNPP 18

6. GOKANA LGA

APC 10,122

LP 2,115

PDP 8,484

NNPP 31

7. OMUMA LGA

APC 6,328

LP 2,154

PDP 1,293

NNPP 13

8. BONNY LGA

APC 2,708

LP 10,488

PDP 2,406

NNPP 87

9. ABUA-ODUAL LGA

APC 5,653

LP 1,663

PDP 4,685

NNPP 09

10. OYIGBO LGA

APC 16,630

LP 10,784

PDP 1,046

NNPP 107

11. ASARI-TORU LGA

APC 14,483

LP 2,094

PDP 4,476

NNPP 09

12. ANDONI LGA

APC 3,306

LP 2,324

PDP 4,614

NNPP 18

13. OGBA/EGBEMA/NDONI LGA

APC 6057

LP 21,883

PDP 4,099

NNPP 109

14. AKUKU-TORU LGA

APC 3,182

LP 1,700

PDP 3,131

NNPP 14

15. IKWERRE LGA

APC 9,609

LP 8,752

PDP 4,869

NNPP 58

16. OKRIKA LGA

APC 2,729

LP 4,018

PDP 8,476

NNPP 34

17. OGU-BOLO LGA

APC 2,428

LP 1,209

PDP 3,187

NNPP 07