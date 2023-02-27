2023 Elections: Two Burnt To Death In Attack On Kano NNPP Office

Two persons died on Sunday in an attack on the campaign office of a House of Representatives candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kano State.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, who made the disclosure in a statement on Monday, noted that a group of suspected thugs set the office ablaze with two unidentified persons in a stationary vehicle inside the building burnt to death.

The Kano State Police Command said it received reports of the incident around 4 pm incident during collation of results at the INEC office in Tudun Wada Local Goverment Area (LGA).

According to Kiyawa, the hoodlums also mobilised and attempted to block the road leading to the INEC office.

“Security personnel were immediately mobilised to the scene,” the PPRO said. “One of the thugs was fatally injured and was rushed to Hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

Noting that an investigation is in progress, he added that “four other suspected thugs were arrested.”

In a similar incident, police foiled an attempt to burn down the INEC office in Takai LGA as election results were being collated.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday around 2:30 pm.

Kiyawa noted that the police and other security agencies, in a swift response, prevented the attack, and four suspected thugs were arrested.

“The collation of the results was concluded peacefully and an investigation is in progress,” the statement said.