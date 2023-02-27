Akpabio Wins Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the early hours of Monday declared Senator Godswill Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial election.

Declaring Akpabio as the winner of the contest for the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, the returning officer for the senatorial district, Professor Anthony Udoh, said that the former Minister Niger Delta Affairs, satisfied all conditions to be declared the winner having polled 115,401 valid votes.

The candidate of the peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Emmanuel Enoidem, finished a distant second with 69,838 votes.