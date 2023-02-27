APC Senatorial Candidate Yar’Adua Wins In Katsina Central

The All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Katsina Central, Colonel Abdul’aziz Musa Yar’Adua, has been declared the winner of the election.

The returning officer for the election, Professor Aminu Dalhatu Kankia, while announcing the result in Katsina, explained that Yar’Adua scored a total of 153,512 votes to defeat his closest rival, Aminu Surajo Makera of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 152,140 votes.

He added that Gambo Abubakar Jally of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) scored 1,605 votes, Muhammad Mustapha Kurfi of Social Democratic Party (SDP) got 807 votes, and Aminu Gide of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) got 781 votes.

Others are Mannir Yusuf of African Democratic Congress (ADC) who scored 726 votes, and Muhammad Zainab Yusuf of National Rescue Movement (NRM) who polled 583 votes.

Professor Kankia further announced that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would no longer declare any election inconclusive, stating that places where elections did not hold as a result of thuggery, violence or banditry would be marked zero.