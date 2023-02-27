APC Wins Akko Federal Constituency In Gombe

Mr Usman Bello-Kumo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has won the Akko Federal Constituency election in Gombe State.

INEC Returning Officer, Mr Mu’azu Mohammed, who declared the result on Sunday in Kumo community, said that Bello-Kumo polled 42, 902 votes to defeat his closest rival, Aishatu Muhammad of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 37, 391 votes.Also, Kawuwa Barambu of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) polled 1,044 votes.

Similarly, INEC has declared Mr Ali Isa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as winner in the Balanga/Billiri Federal Constituency election.

The Returning Officer, Mr Bayu Farouk said that Ali scored 46,146 votes to floor the incumbent, APC’s Victor Mela who garnered 28,251 votes.

Reacting to the development, Ali Isa said his victory was an opportunity to serve the people through good representation.

He commended INEC for improving on previous elections, adding that, “Bimodal Voter Authentication System (BVAS) proved that a common man has a say in governance.

Meanwhile, Mr Danjuma Goje of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been declared winner of Gombe Central Senatorial election.

The INEC Returning Officer for the senatorial election, Prof Mustapha Muhammad, who declared the results on Sunday in Kumo, said Goje polled 102, 916 votes.

He defeated his closest rival, Mr Aliyu Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 37, 870 votes, and Mr Bibikir Muhammad of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), who secured 1,155 votes.

Goje is the incumbent senator representing the senatorial district and was a two-term governor of Gombe State.