‘Don’t Set Nigeria On Fire’, Obasanjo Rejects Manual Transmission Of Results

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has appealed to the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu to save the country from impending danger by rectifying the errors in the recent elections.

Obasanjo’s request was contained in a statement he personally signed on Monday.

Nigeria held the Presidential and National Assembly polls last Saturday where over 80 million Nigerians cast their votes. Two days after what many described as historic presidential and National Assembly polls, results are now pouring in from several parts of the country.

“Let me appeal to the Chairman of INEC, if his hands are clean, to save Nigeria from the looming danger and disaster which is just waiting to happen,” Obasanjo stated.

The 85-year-old statesman also appealed to the citizen to exercise patience expressing confidence in the system working right.

“Compatriot Nigerians, please exercise patience until the wrong is righted. I strongly believe that nobody will toy with the future and fortune of Nigeria at this juncture,” he said.

“Long live Nigeria in peace, security, stability and in the hope for a greater future.”

He specifically said that the electoral body should void results that are brought outside BVAS and Server

“If the Chairman can postpone elections four days to the election, he can do everything to rectify the errors of the last two days – no BVAS, no result to be acceptable; and no uploading through Server, no result to be acceptable,” he added.

According to the former President, a lot of money was spent to introduce Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), and the Server for immediate transmission of results from polling units.

