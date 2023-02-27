El-Rufai’s Son Wins Kaduna North Reps Seat

Bello Elrufai, the eldest Son of Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has won the House of Representatives seat for Kaduna North Federal Constituency

Bello who contested the election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) defeated the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the incumbent member representing the federal constituency, Samaila Suleiman.

The Returning Officer for the election, Professor Muhammed Magaji who announced the result, said Bello Elrufa’i scored a total of 51,052 to defeat the PDP candidate who pulled 34,808 votes.

The candidate of the NNPP, Aliyu Ahmad scored 10, 148 votes while that of the Labour Party, Shehu Feisal got 7,531 votes