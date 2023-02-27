Former Governor Yari Wins Zamfara West Senatorial Election

Former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari has been declared the winner of Zamfara West Senatorial in the just concluded Saturday 25th February polls.

The Collation Officer for Zamfara West, Professor Rufus Teniola of the Federal University Gusau, declared All Progressive Congress (APC) Abdulaziz Yari winner with a total of 147,346 to defeat his closest rival Bello S. Fagon of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)who polled 55,83 votes.

In the result collated, the candidate of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) polled 363 while Labour Party scored 111

The Senatorial District has six local governments comprising Gummi, Bukkuyum, Anka, Talata Mafara, Maradun and Bakura.