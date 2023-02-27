Governor Ishaku Loses Senatorial Bid

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku has lost his election bid for Taraba South Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

The governor lost to his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart in the district, David Jimkuta.

He is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the district.

Channels Television reports that the APC candidate polled 85,415 to defeat Governor who raked in 45,708 votes. The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Michael Magaji came third with 4,133.

