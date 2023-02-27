INEC Declares Akpabio Senator-Elect For Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in early hours of Monday declared Senator Godswill Akpabio of the All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial election.

Declaring Akpabio as the winner of the contest for the Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District, the returning officer for Akwa Ibom North West senatorial district, Professor Anthony Udoh, said that the former Minister Niger Delta Affairs, satisfied all conditions to be declared the winner having polled 115,401 valid votes.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mr Emmanuel Enoidem, who came a distant second polled 69,838 votes.

Meanwhile the polls in Abak Federal Constituency was declared inconclusive.

Clement Jumbo of APC Led with 21,627 as against Aniekan Umanah of PDP with 18,665, with elections to be conducted in Etim Ekpo ward 6 and pockets of other units in Abak.

In another development, INEC has declared the candidate of All Progressives Congress, Mr Patrick Umo Mel, the winner of last Saturday’s election for Ikot Ekpene/Essien Udim / Obot Akara Federal Constituency.

Mr. Patrick Umo Mel was declared elected by the Returning Officer, Professor Charles Obot, at the Commission’s Office in Ikot Ekpene, after securing a total of 38,664 votes over his closest contender, Mr Idongesit Ntepere of the Peoples Democratic Party, who scored 12,110.