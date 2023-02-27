Obi Leads Tinubu With Over 1,000 Votes In 17 Lagos LGAs

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi is leading his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu with over 1,000 votes in 17 local government areas (LGAs) in Lagos State.

As of the time of filing this report at 07:30am on Monday, Obi polled 448,878 while Tinubu scored 447,187 votes in 17 local government areas in Lagos.

The figures are according to results collated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the February 25 presidential election in Lagos.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje opened the floor at the state collation centre in the Yaba area of the state on Sunday and the collation ran until midnight on Monday.

The results for 17 of the state’s 20 LGAs presented by 3:40 am on Monday including Lagos Mainland, Ikorodu, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos Island, Badagry, Agege, Ikeja, Shomolu, Kosofe, Amuwo Odofin, Eti Osa, Surulere, Apapa, Ifako Ijaiye, Ajeromi, Oshodi Isolo.

Results presented for Mushin LGA have yet to get cleared by the state collation officer as they are being contested by the Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC) and thus had yet to be signed by most party agents.

INEC asked that they be presented afresh.

Meanwhile, Ojo and Alimosho are the only two LGAs left to be announced. The REC in the state is expected to reconvene later on Monday for the final collation of results.

Of the 87, 209,007 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected nationwide for the election, 6,214,970 PVCs were collected in Lagos. This is closely followed by Kano with 5,594,193, and Kaduna with 4,164, 473.

Lagos is the base of who was governor of the state from 1999 to 2007. Aside from Tinubu and Obi, an ex-governor of Anambra State, other presidential candidates in the race include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

See results:

Lagos Mainland LGA

APC – 20,030

PDP – 3,005

LP – 18,698

NNPP – 257

2. Epe LGA

APC – 19,867

LP – 3,497

NNPP – 76

PDP – 5221

3. Lagos Island LGA

APC – 27,760

LP – 3,058

NNPP – 79

PDP – 2521

4. Ibeju-Lekki LGA

APC – 14,685

LP – 10,410

NNPP – 104

PDP – 2,329

5. Ikorodu LGA

APC – 50,353

LP – 28,951

NNPP – 400

PDP – 4,508

6. Ikeja LGA

APC – 21,276

LP – 30,004

NNPP – 337

PDP – 2,280

7. Badagry LGA

APC – 31,908

LP – 10,956

NNPP – 153

PDP – 6,024

8. Agege LGA

APC – 29,568

LP – 13,270

NNPP – 1,513

PDP – 4,498

9. Somolu LGA

APC – 27,879

LP – 28,936

NNPP – 476

PDP – 3,449

10. Amuwo Odofin LGA

APC – 13,318

LP – 55,547

NNPP – 330

PDP – 2,383

11. Kosofe LGA

APC – 36,883

LP – 46,554

NNPP – 902

PDP – 4,058

12. Eti Osa LGA

APC – 15,317

LP – 42,388

NNPP – 381

PDP- 3,369

13. Surulere LGA APC – 39,002 LP – 36,923 NNPP – 442 PDP – 2,651

14. Apapa LGA

APC – 15,471

LP – 7,566

NNPP – 338

PDP – 2,957

15. Ifako Ijaiye LGA

APC – 30,756

LP – 25,437

NNPP – 232

PDP – 3,258

16. Ajeromi Ifeledun LGA

APC – 25,938

LP – 35,663

NNPP – 435

PDP – 4,680

17. Oshodi Isolo LGA

APC – 27,181

LP – 51,020

NNPP – 413

PDP – 3,139