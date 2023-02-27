Obi Leads Tinubu With Over 1,000 Votes In 17 Lagos LGAs

At the moment, APC's Bola Tinubu has won in 10 local government areas while Obi clinched Ikeja, the state capital, and half a dozen other LGAs.

By Kayode Oyero
Updated February 27, 2023
A photo combination of LP candidate, Peter Obi and his APC counterpart, Bola Tinubu.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi is leading his counterpart in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu with over 1,000 votes in 17 local government areas (LGAs) in Lagos State.

As of the time of filing this report at 07:30am on Monday, Obi polled 448,878 while Tinubu scored 447,187 votes in 17 local government areas in Lagos.

The figures are according to results collated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the February 25 presidential election in Lagos.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje opened the floor at the state collation centre in the Yaba area of the state on Sunday and the collation ran until midnight on Monday.

The results for 17 of the state’s 20 LGAs presented by 3:40 am on Monday including Lagos Mainland, Ikorodu, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos Island, Badagry, Agege, Ikeja, Shomolu, Kosofe, Amuwo Odofin, Eti Osa, Surulere, Apapa, Ifako Ijaiye, Ajeromi, Oshodi Isolo.

Results presented for Mushin LGA have yet to get cleared by the state collation officer as they are being contested by the Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC) and thus had yet to be signed by most party agents.

INEC asked that they be presented afresh.

Meanwhile, Ojo and Alimosho are the only two LGAs left to be announced. The REC in the state is expected to reconvene later on Monday for the final collation of results.

Of the 87, 209,007 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected nationwide for the election, 6,214,970 PVCs were collected in Lagos. This is closely followed by Kano with 5,594,193, and Kaduna with 4,164, 473.

Lagos is the base of who was governor of the state from 1999 to 2007. Aside from Tinubu and Obi, an ex-governor of Anambra State, other presidential candidates in the race include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

See results:

  1. Lagos Mainland LGA
APC – 20,030
PDP – 3,005
LP – 18,698

NNPP – 257

2. Epe LGA

APC – 19,867
LP – 3,497
NNPP – 76

PDP – 5221

3. Lagos Island LGA

APC – 27,760
LP – 3,058
NNPP – 79

PDP – 2521

4. Ibeju-Lekki LGA

APC – 14,685
LP – 10,410
NNPP – 104

PDP – 2,329

5. Ikorodu LGA

APC – 50,353
LP – 28,951
NNPP – 400

PDP – 4,508

6. Ikeja LGA

APC – 21,276
LP – 30,004
NNPP – 337

PDP – 2,280

7. Badagry LGA

APC – 31,908
LP – 10,956
NNPP – 153

PDP – 6,024

8. Agege LGA

APC – 29,568
LP – 13,270
NNPP – 1,513

PDP – 4,498

9. Somolu LGA

APC – 27,879
LP – 28,936
NNPP – 476

PDP – 3,449

10. Amuwo Odofin LGA

APC – 13,318
LP – 55,547
NNPP – 330
PDP – 2,383

11. Kosofe LGA

APC – 36,883
LP – 46,554
NNPP – 902

PDP – 4,058

12. Eti Osa LGA
APC – 15,317
LP – 42,388
NNPP – 381

PDP- 3,369

13. Surulere LGA

APC – 39,002
LP – 36,923
NNPP – 442

PDP – 2,651

14. Apapa LGA

APC – 15,471
LP – 7,566
NNPP – 338
PDP – 2,957

15. Ifako Ijaiye LGA

APC – 30,756
LP – 25,437
NNPP – 232
PDP – 3,258

16. Ajeromi Ifeledun LGA

APC – 25,938
LP – 35,663
NNPP – 435
PDP – 4,680

17. Oshodi Isolo LGA

APC – 27,181
LP – 51,020
NNPP – 413
PDP – 3,139

