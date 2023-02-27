[UPDATED] 2023 Elections: Obi Wins In Seven Lagos LGAs, Tinubu Ahead With 10

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has begun the collation of results for the February 25 presidential election in Lagos State.
INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje opened the floor at the state collation centre in the Yaba area of the state on Sunday.
The results for 17 of the state’s 20 local government areas (LGAs) presented by 3:40 am on Monday, including Lagos Mainland, Ikorodu, Epe, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos Island, Badagry, Agege, Ikeja, Shomolu, Kosofe, Amuwo Odofin, Eti Osa, Surulere, Apapa, Ifako Ijaiye, Ajeromi, Oshodi Isolo.
Results presented for Mushin LGA have yet to get cleared by the state collation officer as they are being contested by the Inter-party Advisory Committee (IPAC) and thus had yet to be signed by most party agents.
INEC asked that they be presented afresh.
Meanwhile, Ojo and Alimosho are the only two LGAs left to be announced.
See results:
- Lagos Mainland LGA
NNPP – 257
2. Epe LGA
PDP – 5221
3. Lagos Island LGA
PDP – 2521
4. Ibeju-Lekki LGA
PDP – 2,329
5. Ikorodu LGA
PDP – 4,508
6. Ikeja LGA
PDP – 2,280
7. Badagry LGA
PDP – 6,024
8. Agege LGA
PDP – 4,498
9. Somolu LGA
PDP – 3,449
10. Amuwo Odofin LGA
APC – 13,318
LP – 55,547
NNPP – 330
PDP – 2,383
11. Kosofe LGA
PDP – 4,058
PDP- 3,369
The collation officer for Eti Osa LGA could not specify the number of polling units where the process was disrupted. She was asked to give specifics and return to present the figures again.
13. Surulere LGA
PDP – 2,651
APC – 15,471
LP – 7,566
NNPP – 338
PDP – 2,957
APC – 30,756
LP – 25,437
NNPP – 232
PDP – 3,258
APC – 25,938
LP – 35,663
NNPP – 435
PDP – 4,680
APC – 27,181
LP – 51,020
NNPP – 413
PDP – 3,139
Background
Of the 87, 209,007 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) collected nationwide for the election, 6,214,970 PVCs were collected in Lagos. This is closely followed by Kano with 5,594,193, and Kaduna with 4,164, 473.
Lagos is the base of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who was governor of the state from 1999 to 2007.
Other presidential candidates in the race include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).
More to follow…