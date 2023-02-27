Ortom Loses Senatorial Bid To Former Special Adviser

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has lost his election bid for Benue North West Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate lost to his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart in the district, Titus Zam.

The APC candidate polled 143,151 while the PDP scored 106,882 and the Labour Party 51,950.

Zam was an appointee of Ortom in his first tenure from 2015 to 2019, where he served as the Special Adviser to the governor on local government and chieftaincy affairs before he resigned from the Ortom administration on loyalty ground.