Senator Olujimi Loses Return Bid To APC’s Adaramodu

The incumbent Senator for Ekiti South Senatorial District and former Senate Minority Leader, Biodun Olujimi has lost her seat to the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of the House of Representatives, Yemi Adaramodu.

The APC candidate polled 63,189 as against Olujimi of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 36,191.

Notably, the APC cleared all the National Assembly seats in the just-concluded election in Ekiti.

APC’s Opeyemi Bamidele, who represents Ekiti Central Senatorial District, polled 69,351 to defeat his closest rival Ajijola Lateef of the PDP who polled 26,181.