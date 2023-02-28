2023 Elections: Atiku Beats Tinubu With Over 3000 Votes To Clinch Sokoto

Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been declared the winner of the presidential election in Sokoto.

The election was however not a walk in the park as Atiku defeated his closest rival Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu with just over 3000 votes.

Atiku polled 288,679 votes as against 285,444 which was polled by Tinubu.

Following in a great distance was the LP candidate who polled 6,568 votes and the NNPP with 1300 votes.

Meanwhile, Atiku also won the presidential election in Kaduna State, sweeping the polls with 554,360 votes, beating Tinubu who polled 399,293 votes.

In the election the Labour Party candidate, Mr Peter Obi polled 294,494 votes.