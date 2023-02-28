2023 Elections: Fintiri Suspends Activities Of NGOs Over Allegations Of Vote Buying

Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has suspended the activities of international and local non-governmental organisations operating in the State.

The governor made the announcement during a broadcast at the Government House in Yola the Adamawa State capital where he noted that the NGO’s are drifting from their mandate of providing humanitarian assistance to the people.

He however, commended the role of the security agencies during the 2023 presidential election as he orders a twenty-four hour patrol by security personnel to forestall breakdown of law and order in the state.