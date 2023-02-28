2023 Elections: Ifeanyi Ubah Retains Anambra South Senatorial Seat

The lawmaker representing Anambra South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah has retained his position after polling 73,115 votes.

Ubah of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) was declared the winner of the February 25 polls by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The YPP candidate defeated his closest rival, Chris Azubogu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), who polled 45,369 votes.

While Mr Obinna Uzoh of the Labour Party raked in 28,102 votes, Mr Christian Ubah of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 21,209 to take the third and fourth positions respectively.

Reacting to the victory, Senator Ubah thanked the people of Anambra South for their support and promised more impact and human-oriented representation.

He also commended the electoral umpire for a seamless electoral process and expressed hope that the democratic process of Nigeria will continue to get better with the active participation and dedication of every relevant stakeholder.

The Director General of the Ifeanyi Ubah Campaign Organization, Mr Vin Onyeka, attributed the victory to the performance of Senator Ubah in the 9th Senate, adding that the victory will surely encourage him to perform better in the 10th Senate.