2023 Elections: INEC Declares Kabba, Bunu, Ijumu Reps Election Inconclusive

The 2023 House of Representatives elections in Kabba/Bunu/Ijumu, have been declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This follows the difference between the margin of winners and cancellation of results in two polling units of the federal Constituency

The returning officer, Adams Baba who declared the result inconclusive in Kabba on Sunday said the difference in the results between Salman Idris of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Kolawole Matthew was not up to the number of registered voters in the cancelled polling units.

“The ADC candidate polled 13867 while the APC polled 13605 leaving just 262 votes difference whereas the number of PVC collected in the cancelled polling units of Iya in Otu ward in Kabba/Bunu LGA (485) and Open Space polling unit in Egbeda ward of Ijumu LGA (100) is more than the difference.”

The returning officer is yet to disclose when the rerun election will be conducted in the affected polling units.