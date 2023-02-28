2023 Elections: INEC Suspends National Assembly Elections In Port Harcourt

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers State, Johnson Sinikiem on Tuesday, said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended PHALGA Federal Constituency II and the Port Harcourt City LGA Senate elections over alleged irregularities.

At a briefing in the state capital on Tuesday, he said, “INEC Rivers State has suspended, PHALGA 11 House of Representative and Port Harcourt Local Government Area Senate Elections for alleged irregularities.”

Sinikiem also said the commission has been informed of the threat to the life of its Collation Officer for the Presidential election in the state, Charles Adias.

Adias had earlier on Tuesday adjourned the collation of results of Saturday’s presidential election in the state over alleged threat to his life and family members.

Hours after the revelation, the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Rivers State addressed journalists at the State Collation Centre in Port Harcourt and called on security agencies particularly the police to swing into action to stop any attempt capable of truncating the Collation of results in the state.