2023 Elections: Kwankwaso’s NNPP Joins PDP, LP To Call For Cancellation

The New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party to call for the cancellation of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

The party made this call in a press briefing on Friday, saying that a new election should be conducted as soon as possible.

“We must be aware that, no matter the situation in our country all leaders must consider the stability and security of the country as paramount. Our country is bigger than any individual and is certainly more important than any vested interest.

“To save our democracy and our country, the present election results must not be accepted by Nigerians and by all friends of Nigeria. We are therefore calling on the immediate suspension of the announcement of results and the cancellation of the 2023 presidential election across the country. A new election should be conducted as soon as possible,” the National Chairman of the party,” Prof. Rufai Alkali said.

The NNPP made several allegations against the Independent National Electoral Commission on the conduct of the election including “a deliberate undermining of the NNPP by INEC”.

Other reasons given by the NNPP for the cancellation of the election by INEC are the display of ballot papers after voting by President Muhammadu Buhari and others which the party claimed is a form of a campaign on election day. They also complained of voter suppression, vote buying, BVAS failure and over-voting, “INEC lies about iRev server” and violence.

The vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa; and his Labour Party (LP) counterpart, Datti Baba-Ahmed had in a joint press briefing earlier, unanimously called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the elections on Saturday.

Click on this link to read the full NNPP statement: RMK2023 PRESS STATEMENT BY THE NEW NIGERIA PEOPLES PARTY-1