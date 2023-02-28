2023 Elections: Akpoti-Uduaghan Loses Senatorial Bid To APC Candidate

The candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in last Saturday’s Kogi Central senatorial election Sadiku Abubakar Ohere has been declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ohere polled 52,132 votes to defeat his closest rival, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who got 51,763 votes.

Kogi Central senatorial election was keenly contested as Akpoti-Uduaghan won in four out of the five local government areas (LGAs) that form the senatorial district.

The INEC Returning Officer, Professor Rotimi Ajayi, a lecturer with the Federal University Lokoja, at the collation centre in Okene Local Government Area of Kogi State on Tuesday, declared Ohere as the winner.

Announcing the results in Okene, Professor Ajayi who appreciated the contestants for their cooperation, said the election was contested in five LGAs of the central senatorial district, namely Adavi, Ajaokuta, Ogori-Magongo, Okene and Okehi.

According to him, at the end of the contest, other candidates polled as follows: Abdul Yahaya of Labour Party (LP) – 1,226, Suleiman Aminat (AA) – 16 votes, Adagiri Moshod (ADC) – 179, Kadhim Moses (APGA) – 53, Anakobe Abdulazeez (NNPP) – 230, Musa Awolu (NRM) – 66, and Abdulazeez Tajudeen (PRP) 101.

Declaring the winner, Professor Ajayi stated that Ohere, having satisfied the requirements of the law, “is hereby declared the winner and returned elected”.