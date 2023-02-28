2023 Elections: Obi Defeats Tinubu, Atiku In Anambra, Abia 

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi won Saturday’s poll conducted in Anambra and Abia states.

In Anambra, Obi, a former governor of the state, polled 584,621 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 9,036 and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who got 5,111.

Similarly, in Abia, Obi polled 327,095 while Atiku and Tinubu scored 22,676 and 8,914 votes respectively.

Obi has won other states like Enugu, Lagos and Nasarawa.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) entered the third day of the collation of results in Abuja on Tuesday.