2023 Elections: Obi, Tinubu In Neck And Neck Race In Rivers

The 2023 Presidential Election has been a very dynamic one, with results and developments that not many could have accurately predicted.

A clear indication of how kinetic this election has been is the way the polls in Rivers State was conducted and the statements currently been made by the results so far.

There is a strong battle for who takes Rivers, with the Labour Party and All Progressives Congress going neck and neck.

So far, results from 21 local government areas have been collated and they indicate Obi in a slight lead.

Sum total of the results collated so far, shows that Tinubu has won more Local Government Areas but Obi has more votes polled. While the APC candidate has polled 148,979 votes, the LP candidate polled 169,414 votes.

At the moment results are being expected from two LGAs – Obio-Akpor and Degema. The two remaining LGAs are those of Governor Nyesom Wike and his Deputy, Dr Ipalibo Harry Banigo (Wike hails from Obio-Akpor and his deputy is from Degema LGA).

Below is the Rivers State Presidential Election Results so far.

1. AHOADA WEST LGA

APC 3443

LP 4634

PDP 2582

NNPP 11

2. TAI LGA

APC 9442

LP 485

PDP 1506

NNPP 18

3. OPOBO-NKORO LGA

APC 5701

LP 2093

PDP 1542

NNPP 06

4. ELEME LGA

APC 8,368

LP 7,529

PDP 2,391

NNPP 82

5. EMOUHA LGA

APC 9,145

LP 4,923

PDP 5,242

NNPP 18

6. GOKANA LGA

APC 10,122

LP 2,115

PDP 8,484

NNPP 31

7. OMUMA LGA

APC 6,328

LP 2,154

PDP 1,293

NNPP 13

8. BONNY LGA

APC 2,708

LP 10,488

PDP 2,406

NNPP 87

9. ABUA-ODUAL LGA

APC 5,653

LP 1,663

PDP 4,685

NNPP 09

10. OYIGBO LGA

APC 16,630

LP 10,784

PDP 1,046

NNPP 107

11. ASARI-TORU LGA

APC 14,483

LP 2,094

PDP 4,476

NNPP 09

12. ANDONI LGA

APC 3,306

LP 2,324

PDP 4,614

NNPP 18

13. OGBA/EGBEMA/NDONI LGA

APC 6057

LP 21,883

PDP 4,099

NNPP 109

14. AKUKU-TORU LGA

APC 3,182

LP 1,700

PDP 3,131

NNPP 14

15. IKWERRE LGA

APC 9,609

LP 8,752

PDP 4,869

NNPP 58

16. OKRIKA LGA

APC 2,729

LP 4,018

PDP 8,476

NNPP 34

17. OGU-BOLO LGA

APC 2,428

LP 1,209

PDP 3,187

NNPP 07

18. KHANA LGA

APC 7,649

LP 1,704

PDP 5,483

NNPP 47

19. ETCHE LGA

APC 8368

LP 11,232

PDP 5,919

NNPP 78

20. PORT HARCOURT CITY LGA

APC 5,562

LP 62,451

PDP 7,203

NNPP 301

21. AHOADA EAST LGA

APC 8,066

LP 5,379

PDP 2,358

NNPP 58