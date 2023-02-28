2023 Elections: PDP Clears All Three Kaduna Senatorial Seats

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won all the three senatorial seats in Kaduna State in last Saturday’s National Assembly election.

In the results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the PDP candidate and a former member of the House of Representatives , Sunday Katung, won the Kaduna-South Senatorial District election.

The Returning officer for Kaduna-South Senatorial district, Prof. Abdullahi Dalhatu, from Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, announced the result that the PDP candidate scored a total of 138,246 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mike Auta of the Labour Party who polled 101,479 votes.

The candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bulus Audu and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Mechaiah Tokwak got 77,758 and 8,140 votes respectively.

In the Kaduna North Senatorial District, the PDP candidate, Khalid Ibrahim-Mustapha emerged winner after polling a total of 250,026 votes to defeat the incumbent senator, Suleiman Abdu- Kwari of the APC who scored 190,008 votes.

The Returning Officer for the election, Saleh Ado of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, also announced that Usman Bawa of NNPP scored 28,511 to come third, while Sidi Ibrahim Bamalli of the Labour Party polled 28,418 votes to clinch the fourth position.

Lawal Usman of the PDP also won the Kaduna Central Senatorial seat. He scored a total of 250,066 votes to defeat his closest rival, Muhammad Abdullahi of the All Progressives Congress who got 182,035 votes.

In the other results, the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Ibrahim Muhammad Sani polled 87, 510 while Umar Ahmad Tijjani of the NNPP polled 24,395 votes.