2023 Elections: Sokoto PDP Rejects Presidential Election Result

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Sokoto has rejected the result of the Presidential election conducted across the state alleging that the process was marred by unprecedented violence.

Chairman of the party in Sokoto, Aliyu Goronyo made the party’s position known while addressing a press conference in Sokoto.

He said the PDP in Sokoto state cannot accept result of election where over three hundred thousand eligible voters across over four hundred and seventy polling units were not allowed to exercise their civic right by sponsored thugs that disrupted the electoral process.

The PDP chairman said the Nigeria security agencies failed to provide adequate security and in some instance colluded with the perpetrators of violence to deny the people of the state the right to elect candidate of their choice.