2023 Elections: Atiku Wins In Bayelsa, Labour Party In Second Place

As collation of results continues for the 2023 presidential elections, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured victory in Bayelsa State.

Atiku’s victory was confirmed at the Baylesa State presidential election collation centre in the small hours of Tuesday.

The PDP scored a total of 68,818 topping the 49,975 of Labour Party’s Peter Obi and 42,572 of the standard bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

Rabiu Kwankwaso of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) polled 540 votes.

Cumulatively, Bayelsa State had 1,056,862 registered voters and 177,368 accredited voters across its eight local government areas (LGAs).

It had 165,325 valid votes and 7,786 rejected votes, amounting to 173,111 total votes.