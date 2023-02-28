Governor Bagudu, Senator Na’allah Lose Senatorial Elections In Kebbi

Senator Adamu Aliero has been declared the winner of the Kebbi Central Senatorial District election at the expense of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State.

Announcing the result in Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi State capital, the Returning Officer Professor Abbas Yusuf Bazata declared the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Adamu Aliero winner having scored 126,588 votes against Governor Bagudu, the Chairman All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum, who scored 92,389 votes.

READ ALSO: [2023 Elections | FG To Obasanjo] Don’t Truncate Electoral Process

Similarly, a political debutant Garba Musa Maidoki of the PDP has defeated the incumbent Senator Bala Na’allah of the ruling party APC and who was seeking the fifth term in the National Assembly for Kebbi South Senatorial District.

Professor Ibrahim Mohammed announced the victory of Maidoki in Zuru at the collation centre in his capacity as the Returning Officer.

He said Senator Na’allah lost because he scored 70,785 votes while Maidoki got 75,232 votes.

Meanwhile, in Kebbi North Senatorial District, the election between Dr Yahaya Abdullahi of the PDP and Hussaini Kangiwa of APC was declared inconclusive due to electoral hitches.

The Returning Officer Professor Ahmed Balarabe said in spite of the fact PDP was leading, the winner won’t be declared because seven polling units were cancelled due to violence and overvoting. However supplementary elections would soon be held in the affected polling units.

See the results below:

KEBBI CENTRAL

APC – 92,389

PDP – 126,588

KEBBI SOUTH

APC – 70,785

PDP – 75,232