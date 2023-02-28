Katsina PDP Disappointed In Buhari, INEC, Claims Elections Marred By Rampant Vote Buying

In Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, reactions have continued to trail the just concluded presidential and National Assembly elections results announced on Monday by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the State.

The Director General of the Atiku/Lado Campaign Team and former Secretary to the State Government Dr. Mustapha Inuwa in a press conference on Monday observed that the elections were totally contrary to what the President and the INEC promised the country and the world at large.

Inuwa further claimed that there was rampant vote buying all over the state including Daura, the hometown of President Buhari despite the introduction of a new cashless policy and BVAS machines.

Other issues, he explained include, rampant inducement, electoral malpractices, intimidation of people by the police and government officials at different locations, non-supply of sensitise election materials on time as well as the harassment of voters.

“We thought that the election was going to be a free fair and credible one as the president and the INEC Chairman told the world at various fora that the BVAS will work. We believed him and do all that we could to support him.

“Here in Katsina, up to 12 midnight did not have result sheet and in many places, they brought less number of ballot papers. Thugs hijacked materials in many places across the state.

“Generally, the whole exercise especially in the rural areas was characterized by a lot of malpractices, intimidation, and harassment which really put a lot of questions on the credibility of the election. This is far below what Nigerians expected.

“I have heard that even the international organisations described the election as the worse election ever done; so this is sad at this material time especially here in Katsina.

“Besides, N6.6 billion was approved and released for the purchase of rice, fertilizer, wrappers including CFA currency notes to use in inducing voters. Forget about other wastages.

“It’s simple arithmetic, if you look at the votes Katsina State Government was able to get for Tinubu which is 482 votes as declared, people’s money was taken to make it. Each of these votes cost Katsina taxpayers N22 million, N87,000 136 kobo.

“This amount is enough to settle 85 percent of the outstanding gratuity government owes its retirees with the last person paid to retire in June 2019.

“We will appeal the election in the tribunal to defend the interest of our electorate because the result was not the true reflection of the electorate because I doubt if APC can win any of the contesting seats with the situation on the ground,” Inuwa stated.

Earlier before the reaction, Inuwa expressed gratitude to the teeming PDP supporters across the state for the warm reception during their campaigns and for voting for the party in the just concluded elections.

“If we are able to get the government, we will do everything to attend to their needs, aspirations, and their expectations.

“We started from nowhere as an opposition without a public office, not even the councilor, but now we have a number of one serving Senator and now we have six other members of the house of representatives and quite a number of councilors in some LGAs,” he explained.