‘Nigeria Will Be At Peace’, Gbajabiamila Says As Reps Resume Plenary

As Nigerians eagerly await the outcome of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, says the country will be at peace.

Millions of Nigerians came out to cast their votes in the February 25 polls in what may be described as the most keenly contested in modern times. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been battling with the compilation of results across the respective states.

READ ALSO: INEC State Official Alleges Threat To Life, Adjourns Collation In Rivers

Already, there are allegations in some quarters that INEC officials colluded with security agencies and compromised the polls, against the wish of the Nigerian people.

During the resumption of plenary on Tuesday, the Speaker is optimistic that Africa’s most populous nation will rise above the worse expectations many Nigerians may have at the moment.

He stated that the real test of an advanced democracy is the ability to manage grievances without causing fatal damage to the polity.

“Nigeria will be at peace because we will work through the law and due process to resolve differences, settle disputes and ensure the peaceful transition of power,” he said.

“I am confident we will rise above the worst expectations others may have of us in this defining this moment.

“We will resist malign actors seeking to exploit this moment of tension for their own ends. We will defeat the cynicism of those waiting to see their worst predictions for our country become real.”

See the full statement by the Speaker below: