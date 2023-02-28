PDP’s Abiante Wins Andoni, Opobo, Nkoro Fed Constituency In Rivers

The member representing Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Dr Awaji-inombek Abiante has been reelected for a third term in the green chambers of the National Assembly.

The returning Officer for the Andoni/Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency, Dr Wariboko Silver declared the result in Ngo, Headquarters of Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He said Abiante of the Peoples Democratic Party polled 10,163 votes to defeat his closet rival Maclean Uranta of the All Progressives Congress who garnered 4,252 votes.

The Labour Party candidate, Awaji-igbanam Eneyo came third after scoring 3,238 while Obadiah Owen of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP polled 185 votes.

Speaking shortly after the declaration, the federal lawmaker hailed the election for being peaceful, devoid of rigging and appealed to electorates in the area to exhibit similar disposition during the March 11 Governorship elections.

Channels Television Reporter, Reuben Okwa who monitored Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly elections in the area observed that the 2023 polls was a complete deviation from previous elections held in the area which was often characterized by violence.

During the 2019 general elections, a former Andoni Council Chairman, Mowan Etete, a Special Adviser to Governor Nyesom Wike on Gender Matters, Emilia Gilbert-Nte and a former Council Secretary, Ignatius Bara were killed.