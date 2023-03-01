2023 Elections: Another Lawmaker Arrested In Kano

A lawmaker representing Dala Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Sani Madakin Gini, has been arrested by the police for unlawful possession of firearms.

This was confirmed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kano Command, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who stated that the lawmaker is currently under investigation.

Channels Television reports that the House of Representatives Majority Leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, was arrested and remanded in prison after a five-count charge including culpable homicide, criminal conspiracy, causing grievous hurt, mischief by fire, and inciting public disturbance.

The arrest of Sani Madakin Gini, who was elected under the platform of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has sparked concerns and reactions from various quarters.

Some citizens have expressed shock over the incident, while others have called for a thorough investigation and prosecution of anyone found culpable.

READ ALSO: 2023 Elections: House Leader Doguwa Remanded In Prison On Five-Count Charge

Reacting to the arrest, the Kano State Police through the PPRO, said, “We can confirm that Honourable Sani Madakin Gini has been arrested for unlawful possession of firearms. He is currently in our custody and undergoing investigation.”

He added that the police would not relent in its effort to ensure that the law is upheld and that everyone, irrespective of their status or position, is held accountable for their actions.

As investigations continue, citizens have called on the authorities to ensure that justice is served and that anyone found guilty is brought to book.