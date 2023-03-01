Datti Says Obi Will Speak In Due Time, Urges Supporters To Vote LP In Guber Polls

The vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Datti Baba-Ahmed has called for calm following Saturday’s elections, urging supporters to vote for the party in next week’s governorship and the house of assembly polls.

He said this during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Bola Tinubu as the winner of Saturday’s exercise.

While the party has rejected the polls and its supporters claim the exercise was compromised, the LP chieftain said his principal will speak in due time.

But he assured their supporters of seeking legal redress while calling for calm, insisting that the election was not free and fair.

Baba-Ahmed is calling on the judiciary to prove themselves to be impartial when the case gets to the court, wondering how the results for the presidential and National Assembly elections were collated when they weren’t transmitted electronically.

No amount of pressure would get the Labour Party or its agents to preach against peace, he maintained, adding that despite the outcome of the poll, they still have hope in Nigeria.

According to him, the LP will continue to hold the President Muhammadu Buhari administration accountable for a free and credible election and remains optimistic of a great outing come March 11 when the guber and house of assembly exercise takes place.

The LP vice presidential candidate, however, dismissed speculations of a merger with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He insisted that the party is fighting for its mandate alone.