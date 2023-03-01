Don’t Be Perturbed, PDP Campaign Council Tells Supporters

"This grave injustice shall not stand. The battle to retrieve our stolen mandate is a battle of no retreat, no surrender. We shall overcome."

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated March 1, 2023
In this file photo taken on February 19, 2019 Candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar (L) speaks with PDP Chairman of Board of Trustees Walid Jibrin as they attend an emergency National Executive Committee party meeting in Abuja ahead of rescheduled general elections. Pius Utomi EKPEI / AFP
File photo: Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar. Credit: Pius Utomi EKPEI / AFP

 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council has called for calm among its supporters despite the party’s defeat in Saturday’s presidential election.

Atiku of the PDP and Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi came second and third respectively in the highly-contested battle. The parties have also rejected the outcome of the poll, asking for its cancellation.

Hours after Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the exercise, the PDP Campaign Council said it will challenge the victory.

“A clarion call on all Atiku’s supporters all over the world not to be perturbed. Weeping may tarry till night but joy cometh in the morning,” the spokesman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council Dino Melaye said in a statement Wednesday.  “This grave injustice shall not stand. The battle to retrieve our stolen mandate is a battle of no retreat, no surrender. We shall overcome.”

